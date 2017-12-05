Oscar Isaac & Laura Dern on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, LGBT Representation, and More

0

As everyone on the planet knows, opening next week is director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did it considering the speed at which things leak on the internet.

Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, when I attended the Los Angeles press day, I tried my best to ask some fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern, they shared their one-word reactions after seeing The Last Jedi, how both of their characters see Leia, what it was like working with Carrie Fisher, how much they pay attention to the books and video games, Isaac’s thoughts about Poe possibly being the first Star Wars film character to be LBGT, and more.

Check out what Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, and Benicio Del Toro.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: