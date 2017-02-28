10 Films That Could Be in Next Year’s Oscar Race

0

I know, I know. We just finished up with this most recent Oscar season (which ended in the most insane way possible). But it’s apparently never too early to start thinking about next year’s Oscars, and before I retire Oscar Beat for a spell to recharge the ol’ awards season batteries, it’s time for one last check-in, this time trying to predict what films we’ll be talking about this time next year.

Right now about all we have to go on is talent and logline potential—although one of these movies I’ve already seen and can attest is up to snuff. But it’s fun to look ahead and try and get an early lay of the land, only to have some late-breaking film like Moonlight or Hidden Figures throw a wrench into your predictions.

So I broke out my trusty crystal ball and came up with the following 10 films that I think could be part of next year’s Oscar conversation.