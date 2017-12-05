0

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selects the very best in cinema from the previous calendar year. This group of industry professionals and insiders is considered by some to be the authority on the subject, and thus the Academy Award is the highest honor a film can receive. But sometimes it’s an honor just to be nominated, and indeed when the Oscar nominations roll around, each studio boasts the films, performances, and crafts that were singled out that year.

But not every film nominated for an Oscar stands the test of time. Indeed, even some Oscar wins have aged rather poorly, with films that weren’t even nominated securing a more esteemed place in the annals of film history. And then there are the movies that are forgotten entirely. As the years have gone by, the shine of an Oscar nomination (or win) has faded, and the movies themselves have been lost to the sands of time.

Not all forgotten Oscar movies are bad. Some are just fine, but this list is a reminder that Oscar nominations are a snapshot. They reflect a moment, and the Academy’s voting block has ebbed and flowed over the decades, marking exponential evolution in just the past few years. It’s easy to forget now, but some of the films on this list were huge deals when they were released, and fever clearly struck enough Academy members to make an impact. But unlike Titanic or The Deer Hunter or even Kramer vs. Kramer, these movies have, for one reason or another, stopped finding new fans.

So below, a rundown of 10 Oscar movies that time forgot.