The 5 Films You Need to See Before Oscar Night

The Oscars are looming closer, which means the window of opportunity to see all the nominees before Oscar night is getting tighter. I get it—life is busy, and sometimes it’s hard enough to find time to see a couple movies, let alone all nine Best Picture nominees. That’s why I’ve put together a handy list of the bare-minimum films you should probably see in order to be in the know when the Oscars are handed out. Of course, all of the Oscar-nominated films this year are worthwhile, and you should definitely catch up with as many as you can whenever—a good movie is still a good movie even if it doesn’t win an Oscar—but in the name of efficiency, if you see the following five films, you’ll be familiar with a solid number of the eventual winners.