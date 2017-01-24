Movie Talk: Oscar Nominations 2017 Discussion

More Collider
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 24th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.

