Oscar Nominations: ‘La La Land’ Dominates with Record-Tying 14 Nods

0

At long last, the time has come: the 2017 Oscar nominations are finally here. After months of guessing and prognosticating, the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have finally weighed in with their picks for the very best of cinema in 2016, and the results are intriguing.

La La Land, unsurprisingly, leads the pack with a whopping 14 nominations. It now ties with Titanic and Ben-Hur for the most nominations of all time, as the film scored nods in almost every major category and then some. Moonlight also fared well with eight nominations in total, including Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese‘s masterful Silence scored just a single nomination, for Best Cinematography. Instead of Scorsese making the Best Director cut, it was Mel Gibson, scoring his first Oscar nomination since 1995’s Braveheart, for which he won.

In terms of surprises, Amy Adams was shockingly passed over for a Best Actress nomination for Arrival, while it wasn’t Aaron Taylor-Johnson who got in for Nocturnal Animals, but instead Michael Shannon.

As for Deadpool, while the superhero movie landed a number of precursor nominations from the likes of the WGA and PGA, it ended up with zero Oscar nominations. I surmised as much in my predictions yesterday—this never really felt like the kind of movie the Academy would go for, with Adapted Screenplay serving as its best shot.

Click here for a deeper analysis on the biggest snubs and surprises from today’s nominations. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26th, broadcast live on ABC.