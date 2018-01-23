Oscar Nominations 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ Dominates with 13 Nods in Total

0

The Oscar nominations are here! At long last, the list of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards have been unveiled. The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations overall, including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actor. Guillermo del Toro‘s fairy tale is pretty far ahead, as Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri comes closest with 9 nominations, while Dunkirk scored 7 nominations including a first-ever Best Director nod for Christopher Nolan. Yes indeed, the director’s branch of the Academy finally came around after snubbing nolan for The Dark Knight and Inception, and he joins a delightfully diverse lineup that also includes Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird and Jordan Peele for Get Out. Also of note: While a box office disappointment, Blade Runner 2049 managed five Oscar nominations this morning.

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri also fared incredibly well, even if it missed Best Director for Martin McDonagh. The biggest surprise inclusion overall, however, was Phantom Thread. Most figured Paul Thomas Anderson‘s drama hadn’t been seen by enough voters, but Anderson snuck in the Best Director race, the film scored a Best Picture nod, and Lesley Manville got into the Best Supporting Actress race. Unfortunately, that meant Holly Hunter got left off that shortlist.

Other notable absences include Armie Hammer for Best Supporting Actor in Call Me by Your Name (I’m genuinely mad about it), and James Franco for Best Actor. Sexual harassment allegations surfaced against Franco in the last few days of Oscar voting, but surprise nominee Denzel Washington was always bubbling under the surface for Roman J. Israel and we know the Academy’s aversion to the comedy genre, so it’s impossible to tell if Franco not making the cut had anything to do with those allegations.

But also, Rachel Morrison became the first woman ever nominated in the Best Cinematography category for her stunning work on Mudbound. There’s some good stuff here!

Check out the full Oscar nominations list below and check back soon on Collider for my full analysis in a separate piece. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 90th Oscars, which air on ABC live on March 4th at 5pm PT/8pm ET.