2017 Oscar Nominations Predictions: Who Will Make the Cut?

And so the time is here. Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be announced bright and early tomorrow morning, and while I’ve been covering this year’s awards race since September, we’ve come to the moment of truth. Below, I’ve offered my predictions for the nominees in (almost) all of the categories. There are a number of different ways to tackle this—statistics, precedent, etc., but it’ll mostly come down to blind luck. I’ve used every piece of information I can glean to predict what I think will land on the Academy’s shortlist, but as always there will not doubt be a curveball or two. Keeps things interesting!

Check out my predictions below and check back tomorrow for a commentary piece on the nominees. The 89th Oscars will be held on February 26th and broadcast live on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.