2018 Oscar Nominations Predictions: Who Gets In?

0

It’s been one of the most unpredictable awards seasons in recent memory, and it remains so as we come down to the wire. Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced bright and early tomorrow morning, so in advance I’ve culled together my own list of predictions for what will and won’t make the cut in a number of categories.

There’s a science to predicting Oscar nominations that, more often than not, involves ignoring the science. But you can look at which films, performances, and craftspeople the various guilds nominated to help guide your way, and there are certain staples of the Academy that tend to hold true (e.g. if Thomas Newman wrote an original score for a movie, he’s probably getting nominated). But again, this year has been wildly unpredictable, so I’m fully prepared for these to blow up in my face in less than 24 hours.

With that said, no guts no glory, here are my Oscar nominations predictions. The nominees for the 90th Oscars will be announced tomorrow morning at 8:22am ET and the ceremony takes place on March 4th.