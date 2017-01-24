Oscars: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises from This Year’s Nominations

0

If you follow along with Collider’s Oscar Beat, you know I’ve been covering this year’s awards race since back in August or so. Since that time we’ve seen a number of contenders rise and fall (remember when we had such high hopes for Live by Night?), but today the chickens came home to roost. The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced, and just as there are every year, there were a few surprises. In terms of genuine snubs, there was maybe one or two, but nothing as shockingly egregious as Ben Affleck and Kathryn Bigelow being left off the director’s shortlist a few years ago.

But since I’ve covered the race so closely, I wanted to take a minute to single out what were the biggest surprises from this year’s nominees. And before you ask, no Deadpool not getting a Best Picture nomination is not a snub or even a surprise. It was always a long shot, as I laid out in very clear terms right here.