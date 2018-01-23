Watch: Celebrity-Filled Oscar Videos Visualize (and Explain) the Craft Categories

0

This morning’s Oscar nominations were a surprisingly relaxed affair, largely due to the inclusion of short videos before each of the craft categories that visualized the specific field that was about to be recognized. In years past, the announcers breezed through the nominees and folks like myself were left feverishly trying to type as they were talking. But this year we got a bit of a break in between each category to watch these videos, all of which have been put online.

The videos visualize the art of cinematography, original score, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, production design, animation, sound, film editing, and visual effects. Each video is fronted by a different performer, all of whom are women. We’ve got Gal Gadot, Rebel Wilson Michelle Rodriguez, Thandie Newton, Priyanka Chopra, Molly Shannon, Michelle Yeoh, Rosario Dawson, and Salma Hayek all putting their talents to celebrating the hard work that goes into creating movie magic.

These are all really artfully done and, to be honest, will probably be pretty helpful for some people in explaining exactly what something like “production design” is. I still think one of my favorite Oscar ceremonies was the one in which the categories were organized in order of how a film comes together, with each one explaining explicitly how that particular craft leads to the finished product. Here’s hoping these videos are an indication of the kind of ceremony we’ll get on March 4th.

Check out the videos below, and click here for my analysis of the biggest surprises and snubs from this morning’s nominations.