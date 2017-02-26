Oscar Winners 2017 – Full List

0

And that’s a wrap, right with a proper twist at the end. It’s safe to say that 2017 has delivered one of the all-time Oscar ceremonies, if only out of sheer bizarre entertainment value. Self-indulged? You bet. Absurd? Oh, yes. So long that you began contemplating the very essence of time? You know it. But this one had memorable moments and was low on severely awkward moments which, in my book, counts as a big win, and it doesn’t hurt that a lot of the best movies nominated got recognized here.

For the record, La La Land swept up six Oscars over the night, while Moonlight grabbed three, and Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester by the Sea tied with two each. This is not exactly the time to continue talking about my gripes with La La Land, especially considering the rug that the creative team just had pulled out from under them. A more worthy discussion point would be Arrival‘s surprise snag in technical or, perhaps, the fact that Suicide Squad has an Oscar and Martin Scorsese‘s Silence does not.

The big news is Moonlight‘s win, which would now firmly place it as the best film to ever win an Academy Award, by quite some margin. And I must say, I thought Jimmy Kimmel did quite well, despite the fact that the entire show was essentially programmed exactly like his show; I might never forgive him for that tour bus nonsense. We’re talking blood vendetta here, Jimmy. Anywho, Adam Chitwood will have more to chew on tomorrow morning, and you can check out how well he did with his predictions right here, but for now, check out all the winners below.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight - Winner

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle – La La Land - Winner

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land - Winner

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea - Winner

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences - Winner

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – Winner

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals