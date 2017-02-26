Oscar Winners 2017 – Full List

And that’s a wrap, right with a proper twist at the end. It’s safe to say that 2017 has delivered one of the all-time Oscar ceremonies, if only out of sheer bizarre entertainment value. Self-indulged? You bet. Absurd? Oh, yes. So long that you began contemplating the very essence of time? You know it. But this one had memorable moments and was low on severely awkward moments which, in my book, counts as a big win, and it doesn’t hurt that a lot of the best movies nominated got recognized here.
For the record, La La Land swept up six Oscars over the night, while Moonlight grabbed three, and Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester by the Sea tied with two each. This is not exactly the time to continue talking about my gripes with La La Land, especially considering the rug that the creative team just had pulled out from under them. A more worthy discussion point would be Arrival‘s surprise snag in technical or, perhaps, the fact that Suicide Squad has an Oscar and Martin Scorsese‘s Silence does not.
The big news is Moonlight‘s win, which would now firmly place it as the best film to ever win an Academy Award, by quite some margin. And I must say, I thought Jimmy Kimmel did quite well, despite the fact that the entire show was essentially programmed exactly like his show; I might never forgive him for that tour bus nonsense. We’re talking blood vendetta here, Jimmy. Anywho, Adam Chitwood will have more to chew on tomorrow morning, and you can check out how well he did with his predictions right here, but for now, check out all the winners below.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight - Winner
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle – La La Land - Winner
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land - Winner
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea - Winner
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences - Winner
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – Winner
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals