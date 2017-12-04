Watch: Oscars Promo Video Reveals an Earlier Start Time for the 2018 Ceremony

0

In what’s sure to be good news for a lot of people, there’s a very strong chance the 2018 Oscars will end before sunrise. ABC began its “90 Days to Oscar” countdown today with the announcement that the telecast on Sunday, March 4, 2018 will begin at 8pm EST/5pm PST, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As always, the Oscars Pre-Show returns and will begin at 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST this year. Jimmy Kimmel reprises his role as host after doing an admirable job navigating pure chaos last year, and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are producing the ceremony.

In addition to the start-time announcement, the Academy has revealed a new one-minute promo video that celebrates 2017 in Film while teasing the ceremony ahead. The Oscar race is starting to take shape, and it once again looks to be dominated by indies and smaller films. That’s not really too surprising—as the major studios have waded into the “high risk/high reward” waters it’s become a lot harder to make a truly great film when you’re trying to appeal to every possible audience member across the globe. Ironically, it’s the more intimate, specific stories that seem to resonate with people better (see: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea).

It’ll be curious to see how things shake out this year and how Kimmel and Co. shape that into the Oscars telecast. There’s no La La Land this year—i.e. a film that easily translates to a major awards ceremony—but we can reasonably expect at least one joke about the title of Lady Bird.

Check out the 2018 Oscars promo below and click here to catch up on the race with my current predictions.