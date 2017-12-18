Oscars 2018: ‘Dunkirk’, ‘The Last Jedi’, ‘The Shape of Water’ Advance in VFX Race

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has tightened the race to ten finalists for the Outstanding Visual Effects category in the 2018 race, including last-minute entry Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Among the films making the cut are visual feasts like Blade Runner 2049, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as less fantastical films like Okja and Dunkirk.

War for the Planet of the Apes, which has some of the most stunning, emotional and photo-real motion capture work of all time, may seem like a shoo-in, but the Apes films have historically been shut out at the Oscars and though both of the last two installments were nominated, neither took home the prize. Likewise for Marvel, which has yet to win an Academy Award in any category, despite multiple nominations in the VFX race. The last superhero movie to win the effects prize was Spider-Man 2 in 2005.

In the years since, the award has trended toward best picture nominees like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hugo, and Gravity. However, the last two winners have bucked that trend. Ex Machina took home the prize in 2016 and The Jungle Book won earlier this year, so perhaps the 2018 prize will offer up another surprise.

Here’s the full list of films advancing in the 2018 visual effects category:

Alien: Covenant Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Kong: Skull Island Okja The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets War for the Planet of the Apes

The Academy previously announced 20 films that were under consideration earlier this month. That list included Beauty and the Beast, Ghost in the Shell, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Justice League, Life, Logan, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Spider-Man Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

