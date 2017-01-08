Oscar Beat: Best Actor Predictions—It’s (Still) an Affleck/Washington Showdown

0

It didn’t always used to be this way, but for two years running now the Best Actress race is far deeper and more competitive than Best Actor. That’s not to say there weren’t some phenomenal leading male performances in 2016, but the Actress field is just that much more exciting. Still, this year’s Best Actor Oscar race is certainly interesting, with a pair of powerhouse performances going head-to-head to take home the trophy. The rest? Probably settling for a nomination.

For now, I’ve put together my predictions for how the Best Actor Oscar race stands. So let’s get started.

[Last updated January 8th]