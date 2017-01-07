Oscar Beat: Best Director Predictions—Who’s the Wild Card?

0

The Oscar race is in full swing, and one of the more interesting races that’s heating up is Best Director. 2016 isn’t one of those years where you have a lot of master filmmakers in the mix—there’s no new film from Quentin Tarantino or David Fincher or Wes Anderson. But there’s a fascinating mix of burgeoning young voices (and Martin Scorsese) that’s taking shape, offering up reason to be hopeful for a bright future for cinema as a whole. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the Best Director race as it stands now.

[Last updated January 7th]