Collider Shareables: Oscars Envelope Gate Breaks the Internet, Taron Egerton Congratulates Hugh Jackman

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got tons of Oscars-related content following the insane Best Picture mixup termed “Envelope Gate” that left both La La Land and Moonlight fans reeling. Behind the scenes looks include Emma Stone and Brie Larson emotionally reuniting after Stone’s win, the Internet’s obsession with Gary, and our own Collider crew’s stunned reaction to the mixup. Then, we’ve got a touching, Tremors-related tribute to the late Bill Paxton, a sweet message of support from Taron Egerton to Hugh Jackman in honor of his performance in Logan, and a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster. Plus, Emma Watson stops an interview to help a reporter, the cast of Life answer fun questions in a quick-fire Q&A and we uncover an old music video from Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, back when he was rapping under the moniker “Prince Ali”.

