Movie Talk: Oscars Nominations 2018 Honor Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig & More

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha break down the 2018 Oscar Nominations and discuss the following:
- There are 9 Best Picture nominees including Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Post.
- The Best Actor category includes Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington. Is Oldman the clear frontrunner?
- The Best Actress nominations highlight performances from Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. Is this McDormand’s Oscar to lose?
- The Best Directors nominees include Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, and Guillermo del Toro. Will del Toro walk away with this win?
- The Best Supporting Actress category includes Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Laurie Metcalf, Lesley Manville and Octavia Spencer. The panel lets you know who they think will win, who they’re happy was nominated and a couple of snubs.
- The line-up for Best Supporting Actor nominees includes Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Plummer and Sam Rockwell in what may turn out to be a very tight race.