Movie Talk: Major Oscars Shakeup Adds Best Popular Film Category

by      August 8, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • The AMPAS announced today that the Academy Awards will be adding an “Achievement in Popular Film” category and that all the awards will not be aired live.
  • In an interview with EW, James Wan confirmed that Aquaman won’t feature any other Justice League characters because he wanted to keep the film “clean” and “simple”.
  • In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Jon Turteltaub revealed the details of the R-rated cut he wanted to have with The Meg.
the-meg-jason-statham

Image via Warner Bros.

