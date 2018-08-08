Movie Talk: Major Oscars Shakeup Adds Best Popular Film Category

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- The AMPAS announced today that the Academy Awards will be adding an “Achievement in Popular Film” category and that all the awards will not be aired live.
- THR is reporting that Disney is still planning on using James Gunn’s script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
- In an interview with EW, James Wan confirmed that Aquaman won’t feature any other Justice League characters because he wanted to keep the film “clean” and “simple”.
- In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Jon Turteltaub revealed the details of the R-rated cut he wanted to have with The Meg.