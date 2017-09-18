Here Are the Oscar Chances for All the Big TIFF Movies

0

If you’ve been paying attention to Collider over the past couple of weeks, you’ve noticed a lot of content out of the Toronto International Film Festival. The splashy fest is home to debuts and screenings of some of the biggest movies from the upcoming fall/winter movie season, as well as some golden indies that secure distribution based on buzz from the TIFF screenings. But TIFF is also one of the places where the Oscar race begins. It’s the third in a trio of fall festivals that serve to kick off the year’s awards race, coming on the heels of Telluride and Venice. Reaction from critics and audience members at TIFF can sometimes launch a film into the awards race in a big way (see: La La Land, Gravity, and Dallas Buyers Club), while it’s also a place where some potential contenders falter before they get started (see: Cloud Atlas).

Having just returned from nine days at TIFF, and being Collider’s resident awards editor, I wanted to bring you the skinny on the big films I saw from an Oscar perspective. What are the likeliest nominations for The Shape of Water? Is The Weinstein Company back in the race with The Current War? Answers to all of this and more below.