Here Are the Oscar Chances for All the Big TIFF 2018 Movies

The Toronto International Film Festival is always a showcase for some of the year’s best movies. But it’s also a key marker for the beginning of awards season as studios roll out their major Oscar hopefuls to a variety of critics and audiences north of the border. Past TIFF films like The Shape of Water, Moonlight, Gravity, and 12 Years a Slave went on to win Oscar gold, while the festival also makes room for surprise breakout hits like Slumdog Millionaire and Silver Linings Playbook.

So as TIFF 2018 has now come to a close, I can reasonably asses some early Oscar chances for some of the big films that made their debut. Does Damien Chazelle have another La La Land on his hands with First Man? Will Alfonso Cuaron bring Netflix its first Best Picture nomination with ROMA? Can anything beat A Star Is Born? There are a lot of questions that remain, but now that a large number of the year’s hopefuls have finally been seen and assessed, we can start making some predictions. Let’s jump in.