Oscars Update: Best Picture “Shortlist” Includes 336 Films, Best Makeup Down to 7

We’re nearly a month away before the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences announces the nominations for the 2017 Oscars on the morning of Tuesday, January 24th, and each days gives us a better idea of how the race is progressing. Today, the Academy announced two updates regarding the Best Picture and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

Of all the films vying for the big win from the awards ceremony, that number has been whittled down to 336 films. It’s unknown which films are on the list, but it’s clear the Academy has their work cut out for them.

Makeup has a much less taxing time as the shortlist is down to seven films: Deadpool, The Dressmaker (starring Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth), Florence Foster Jenkins, Hail, Caesar!, A Man Called Ove (a “grump old man next door” film from Sweden), Star Trek Beyond, and Suicide Squad.

Some notably absent titles include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jackie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Nocturnal Animals. But of those selections, Florence Foster Jenkins and Hail, Caesar! are frontrunners. Three will ultimately be given nominations next month.

Members of the Makeup and Hairstyling branch will be invited to watch 10-minute selections from the films on January 7th before making their decision. Meanwhile, all of the films left in the category except for A Man Called Ove, which is shortlisted for Best Foreign Language, are still in contention for Best Original Score. Deadpool, Suicide Squad, and Star Trek Beyond are also among the remaining 20 films up for Best VFX.

As of now, Original Score is down to 145 films, Foreign Language is down to nine, Documentary is down to 15, VFX is down to 20, Live-Action Shorts is down to 10, Animated Shorts is down to 10, Animated Feature is down to 27, and Doc Shorts is down to 10.