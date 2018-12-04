‘Solo’, ‘Infinity War’, and 18 Other Films Make Visual Effects Oscars Shortlist

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that are in contention for this year’s Best Visual Effects Oscar race, narrowing down the field. Those that didn’t make the cut include Sony Pictures’ Venom and 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, as well as Netflix’s Andy Serkis-directed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. But aside from these absences, there are no genuine “snubs” to be found.

Unsurprisingly, all three of Marvel Studios’ superhero movies made the cut, as did Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns. Perhaps more surprisingly, the animated films Incredibles 2 and Isle of Dogs were nominated, with Incredibles 2 marking the first time a CG-animated feature has made it this far in the Visual Effects Oscar race. The stop-motion animated Kubo and the Two Strings previously landed an Oscar nod in this category.

Aside from the obvious contenders like Infinity War and Black Panther, I’d personally love to see the nuanced character work in Paddington 2 get recognized, or the seamless integration in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is pretty stunning as well.

Check out the full shortlist below. These contenders will be further narrowed down after “bakeoff” presentations are granted, at which point we’ll be down to 10 contenders. Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Bumblebee

Christopher Robin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mortal Engines

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Paddington 2

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen