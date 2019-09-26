Osgood Perkins to Write and Direct Supernatural Thriller ‘Incident at Fort Bragg’

0

Lionsgate has tapped rising genre filmmaker Osgood Perkins to write and direct the supernatural thriller Incident at Fort Bragg, which boasts a very juicy premise.

The film is inspired by the true story of world-renowned priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier. This incident took place in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the largest military installation in the world.

Beau Flynn is producing under his FlynnPictureCo banner along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control Entertainment, while FPC’s Scott Sheldon will serve as an executive producer. Flynn is no stranger to the exorcism genre, having produced Scott Derrickson‘s acclaimed debut The Exorcism of Emily Rose ($144 million worldwide) for Screen Gems, and the Anthony Hopkins movie The Rite ($96 million worldwide) for New Line.

Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary) wrote the latest draft of the script, which was originally written by Evan Turner and Harrison Query, who sold Incident at Fort Bragg as a pitch that Lionsgate acquired following a heated bidding war. Lionsgate’s newly-promoted Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for the studio along with Aaron Edmonds.

Perkins previously directed the A24 movie The Blackcoat’s Daughter starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka, as well as the Ruth Wilson movie I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House for Netflix. Perkins’ next release will be Orion’s dark fairy tale Gretel and Hansel starring Sophia Lillis of It: Chapter One fame.

As a writer, Perkins’ credits include The Girl in the Photographs and the Bryan Cranston thriller Cold Comes the Night. He’s represented by CAA, Grandview, and attorney Jonathan Shikora at Lichter Grossman.