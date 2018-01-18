O’Shea Jackson Jr. on ‘Den of Thieves’, ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ and Being in a Sundance Hit

0

With director Christian Gudegast’s Den of Thieves opening this weekend, I recently sat down with O’Shea Jackson Jr. for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation we talked about making his first big action movie, what surprised him about the process, how he got involved in the project, and doing his own stunts. In addition, we talked about what happens after you’ve been in a buzzed about Sundance movie (last year’s Ingrid Goes West), when he first realized he wanted to be an actor, if he’ll ever do a movie with his father (Ice Cube), what fans should be looking forward to in director Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of Monsters, and Jonathan Levine’s Flarsky with Seth Rogen.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Den of Thieves is about a group of elite bank robbers that set out to rob the Los Angeles Branch of the Federal Reserve and some members of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept that are out to stop them. It’s a Los Angeles crime story in the vein of Heat. Den of Thieves also stars Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores.

Den of Thieves also stars Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: