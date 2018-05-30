‘Our Cartoon President’ Trailer Confirms Release Date for New Episodes

0

Showtime’s animated series Our Cartoon President will return as promised with seven new episodes starting on Sunday, July 15th at 10:30 p.m ET/PT. Whatever side of the political divide you fall on, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this zany, satirical take on the Trump Administration and its stranger-than-fiction antics. Okay maybe it’s a lot easier to enjoy Our Cartoon President from the Blue side of things, but what’s impressive no matter your political outlook is just how quickly Showtime’s team is able to get these new, topical episodes produced and ready for air. (I talked with lead animator / co-creator / co-executive producer Tim Luecke about just that earlier this year.)

Executive produced by multiple Emmy-winner Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht, Our Cartoon President follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members. The first season has already introduced audiences to Trump’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims and rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, as well as his co-dependent relationship with the media. The series averaged over two million weekly viewers in its first 10-episode run, so we’ll see how the summer session shakes things up.

Check out the announcement trailer for new episodes of Our Cartoon President below, followed by a brand-new image: