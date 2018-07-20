Exclusive ‘Our House’ Clip Stages a Sweet and Spooky Family Reunion

What would you do if you accidentally invented a machine that opened a pathway to the world of the dead and promised a way to bring back your loved ones? Such is the set up for Our House, the new paranormal horror movie from IFC Midnight starring Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) as a young genius who has to leave school behind in order to care for his younger brother and sister after their parent die tragically in a car crash. But he doesn’t give up on his inventions entirely, and it’s not long before he realizes he hasn’t cracked the code for wireless energy — he’s uncovered something much more powerful and possibly dangerous.
Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film, showcasing one of the film’s more tender (but still kinda creepy) moments when the young family begins to realize they might have discovered a way to communicate with their deceased parents.
Our House will make its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival on Sunday, July 22 before arriving in select theaters, on VOD and digital platforms on July 27. For now, you can get a peek in our exclusive clip below.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“A machine that can bring back dead loved ones seems like a great idea…until you unleash the wrong spirits. When his parents are killed in a car accident, science wiz Ethan (Thomas Mann) must leave behind college and his girlfriend (Nicola Peltz) to care for his younger brother and sister. By day, he juggles the responsibilities of raising two kids; by night, he tinkers in the garage on an invention he hopes will change the world: a machine that can generate wireless electricity. He gets more than he bargained for, however, when the device awakens the dead souls that haunt the house. As Ethan and his siblings attempt to make contact with their parents, a horrifying realization sets in: not all the spirits in their midst may be friendly. This hair-raising science-fiction ghost story is a nightmare journey into a past that refuses to stay dead and buried.”