Exclusive ‘Our House’ Clip Stages a Sweet and Spooky Family Reunion

What would you do if you accidentally invented a machine that opened a pathway to the world of the dead and promised a way to bring back your loved ones? Such is the set up for Our House, the new paranormal horror movie from IFC Midnight starring Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) as a young genius who has to leave school behind in order to care for his younger brother and sister after their parent die tragically in a car crash. But he doesn’t give up on his inventions entirely, and it’s not long before he realizes he hasn’t cracked the code for wireless energy — he’s uncovered something much more powerful and possibly dangerous.

Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film, showcasing one of the film’s more tender (but still kinda creepy) moments when the young family begins to realize they might have discovered a way to communicate with their deceased parents.

Our House will make its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival on Sunday, July 22 before arriving in select theaters, on VOD and digital platforms on July 27. For now, you can get a peek in our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis: