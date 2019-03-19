‘Our Planet’ Trailer Dives in to Netflix’s Stunning New Nature Documentary

0

For those of you who, like me, are still living in wonderment of last year’s Blue Planet II (which I named the Best TV Show of 2018), Netflix is at the ready to deliver another stunning nature documentary series. From Alastair Fothergill, the creator of the Planet Earth and Blue Planet series, and veteran nature documentary producer Keith Scholey, Our Planet is the culmination of a 4-year project documenting the wildlife in over 50 countries, and comprising of over 600 crew members. It will also be narrated — as all nature documentaries should — by living legend Sir David Attenborough.

Of note, the series will also feature local narrators in ten languages, including Penélope Cruz for Spain and Salma Hayek for Latin America. As Cruz said in a press release, “Being a part of Netflix’s Our Planet is an incredible honor. The series is spectacularly beautiful and the message of conservation could not be more timely or important. I feel very close to everything Our Planet stands for and I’m proud to bring such a powerful piece of work to my home country and audiences around the world.”

According to Netflix,

“In the first episode, “One Planet,” viewers will travel from the Brazilian rainforest to Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, discovering how each fragile habitat is connected and why they are all essential for life to thrive on this planet. Subsequent episodes capture Earth’s key biomes, or habitats: the icy frozen worlds, jungles, coastal seas, deserts and grasslands, high seas, freshwater regions and forests. Thanks to an extensive team that includes some of the world’s best wildlife cinematographers, researchers and scientists — and the latest in 4K camera technology — each episode features several stunning sequences that have never been filmed before.”

The release also notes that there be a strong message of conservations woven throughout the series, with Attenborough noting: “All across our planet, crucial connections are being disrupted. What we do in the next 20 years will determine the future for all life on Earth.”

Check out the trailer below; Our Planet debuts April 5th on Netflix.