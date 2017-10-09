‘Outlander’: Claire and Jamie Will Reunite in Super-Sized Episode

0

It’s finally here! It’s really hard to overstate the significance of an episode like “A. Malcolm”. We all watch Outlander for Claire and Jamie, but the show has done an admirable job of keeping the two apart for the first half of this season, allowing us to see each of their lives over the twenty years that they were separated. And while some of it has been interesting, heartbreaking, and even shocking, it’s all just been marching towards the inevitable moment when these two are finally brought together again.

When reviewing this season I was able to see “A. Malcolm,” and I have to tell you … it is a beautiful thing. So much has happened over the two decades, and yet, so much remains the same within Claire and Jamie’s relationship. The series takes its time to reintroduce them to each other, and then to us as a couple, which is why Starz has made the runtime an extended 74-minutes. Because honestly, how could we ever have enough? Check out the new teaser for the episode below:



As someone who hasn’t read the book series, I didn’t know quite what to expect from Jamie and Claire’s reunion, but I loved how believably awkward it was to start, before they really fell into their rhythm again. The show definitely finds its power in the relationship between these two characters, and it really is joyous to see them back together.

If you want to re-live the lead-up to this moment, Starz will also be running a marathon of the season’s five episodes so far beforehand.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new episode: