‘Outlander’ Season 3: New Images Tease the Printshop, Plus Claire’s Life in the 1960s

Though the first full trailer was released just a few days ago, the Outlander panel at San Diego Comic Con still had a few surprises in store for fans. Most importantly, they showed “The Battle Joined,” the first episode of Season 3, which was written by showrunner Ronald D. Moore and directed by Brendan Maher. Afterwards, Moore joined Maril Davis (executive producer), Diana Gabaldon (author), Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Tobias Menzies (Black Jack Randall/Frank Randall), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) for a panel discussion hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum.

But wait, there’s more! For those of us not in attendance, the premium network has also released three new images from the new season which give us a glimpse of some pivotal scenes: Claire and Frank in the 1960s (and Claire not looking very happy about it, though I approve of Frank’s spectacles!), Claire with Brianna and Roger (likely regarding her realization that she can pass through the stones again to find Jamie, as was teased in the Season 2 finale), and Jamie in the print shop in the 1700s, which (though I am not a book reader) I understand leads to a very important scene.

Check them out below — first though, here’s a new video recap of the first two seasons that was also released today:

So yes, Droughtlander is almost over! Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz on September 10th. In the meantime, keep an eye out for my video interviews with the cast from the set in Scotland, as well as more tidbits about what’s the come in Season 3!