‘Outlander’ Season 3: First Full Trailer Is Fantastically Heart-Wrenching

After Season 2’s finale, “Dragonfly in Amber,” took us into the future, Outlander Season 3 is going back to fill in some of the blanks regarding what happened in between. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank (Tobias Menzies) are together in Boston raising Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, as Claire and Jamie are now separated through time and space via the stones. But as Claire tries to move forward with her life, Jamie is warring in the disastrous Battle of Cullodon, and finding his way forward without her. So it looks devastating, even for Frank Fans (of which I am one, even though I do love Claire and Jamie together).

It also looks like maximum drama, with Balfe again turning in a gut-wrenching performance as a woman torn between two lives and two loves. But as the trailer suggests, us seeing Claire returning to the past at the end of Season 2 is just the beginning of a new journey between the soulmates. UGH IT’S SO GOOD. Check it out below:

Back in October, I got the opportunity to visit the set of Outlander in Scotland, which was, yes, everything you could imagine it would be. I’ll have interviews and much more from that coming up soon, so keep an eye out!

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, September 10th on Starz. The official season synopsis is below: