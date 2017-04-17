‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Claire and Jamie’s Separate Timelines

0

At last, a trailer drop to quench our Droughtlander thirst! Sunday night during the premiere of The White Princess (which you really need to watch) we got a new trailer for Outlander, with just a few glimpses of what’s in store for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in Season 3. As someone who has not read the books, all of this is rather mystifying to me, but it seems like for most of the season we’ll be seeing the two loves separated through time (but with Jamie vowing to find Claire again).

In the Season 2 finale, we saw a few scenes of Claire’s Jamie-less future (which was quite sad, even for someone who is a Frank / Tobias Menzies fan). But it seems like, from this new teaser, it’s not all doom and gloom — she does love Frank, just in a different way than Jaime, and she has Brianna who it looks like we’ll get to see more of this year. As for Jamie, things still look exceptionally fraught in Scotland, but if you didn’t get chills at the repetition of “”Lord, ye gave me a rare woman — and, God! I loved her well” then what are you even doing?!

Back in October, I got the opportunity to visit the set of Outlander in Scotland, which was, yes, everything you could imagine it would be. I’ll have interviews and much more from that coming up later in the summer, so keep an eye out! In the meantime, check out the new trailer below:

Outlander returns this September on Starz. Here’s the official synopsis:

In Season Three of “Outlander,” the story picks up right after Claire travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?