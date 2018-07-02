Diana Gabaldon on Wrapping ‘Outlander’ Season 4 and What Might Surprise Fans

0

Before the 2018 Saturn Awards, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub was able to speak with Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander series, about what fans can expect next from Starz’s juggernaut series. Gabaldon noted that production has just wrapped on Season 4, and the “we’re very privileged” the show was also picked up for Season 5. It’s a rarity in TV to get a two season pickup like that, although Outlander has continued to gain more viewers with each season for Starz — another rare trend.

When asked if the certainty of knowing the show will return makes a difference with potential cliffhangers for the next season, Gabaldon said that while the writers did have a scene to end things that would probably make the fandom scream, it was changed in rewrites. Of course, as she notes, it could also be changed back. Put on your speculation caps! (Or capes?)

Gabaldon also talks about when she knew Outlander was going to be so popular as a series (pretty much immediately), and plays a game called “Getting to Know Your Saturn Award Nominee,” where she reveals what TV show she would want to make a guest appearance on, what she collects, and when she first knew she was meant to be a writer. Plus, she reveals what might surprise fans the most about the TV production process, including Outlander’s many multiple takes for the same scene, and how the actors start to “unravel” between takes 12 and 13 (which in this case means a lot more F bombs).

Season 4, which will run for 12 episodes, will air in November. It will follow Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to their new adventures in the New World of colonial America. The series is a partnership between Starz and Sony Pictures Television, and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts, and Andy Harries.

Check out the full interview in the video above, and we’ll be bringing you more Outlander news and updates as the Season 4 premiere dates gets closer!