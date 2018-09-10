‘Outlander’ Season 4 Full Trailer Takes Claire & Jamie on a Journey to Colonial America

0

The Droughtlander may not be over yet, but Starz just served up one super-sized, super-sexy Outlander trailer to help get you through until November. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in her best-selling series, the fourth season of Outlander follows Jamie a (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to Colonial America, where the timey-wimey lovebirds try to build a new life for themselves in the new world. “Do you know what lies beyond those trees? This is just the start of what America will become. People come here in the thousands, all hoping to live the American dream,” Claire says. But here’s the rub… you know what else is beyond those trees? Slavery, for one thing — a prospect neither Claire or Jamie will tolerate. And then there’s the brewing revolution against the British. Needless to say, there’s plenty of historical drama headed the Frasers’ way.

Meanwhile in the 20th century, Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton) maintains a complicated relationship with historian Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), and the pair makes a shocking discovery that makes them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.

Outlander returns to Starz on November 4. Watch the trailer below.

Here is the official season synopsis:

The fourth season of “Outlander” will include 13 episodes based upon Drums of Autumn, the fourth of the eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. The upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan) in America and will premiere this November 2018 on Starz. Additionally, the series has been renewed for two more seasons, taking it through season six. The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list

