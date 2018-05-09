‘Outlander’ Renewed through Season 6; Season 4 Will Air in November

0

Big news today, Outlander fans! Starz has made several key announcements about the future of its time-traveling romance: firstly (and perhaps most importantly), it has been renewed for two additional seasons, which will take it through Season 6. Secondly, a premiere date has been announced (or a premiere month, anyway) for Season 4: November 2018. Thirdly, we have some new images that reveal the Colonial America setting that the show is moving into, and all of this together is very overwhelming.

In a press release, Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said of the news:

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World.”

The 24-episode pickup (which means two seasons of 12 episodes each) will focus on the books The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes, respectively. The series, which of course stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will also continue to be a partnership between Starz and Sony Pictures Television, and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts, and Andy Harries.

While news of a renewal shouldn’t come as a shock, it’s still a very welcomed comfort to know that the show is guaranteed to run for at least 24 more episodes (and likely beyond). The series has continued to gain viewers for Starz, with an increased ratings share every season — a rare TV trend. The third season gained 5.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode, which is really strong, particularly for a premium network. So yes, all of this is great news, not to mention we can now (mostly) start a countdown for the end of Droughtlander. At last! (Plus the fact that it will be airing around the holidays is very fun, since this show has always been a particularly cozy one).

We’ll bring you more as we know it, but in the meantime, check out these new images below: