‘Outlander’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces “a Brave New World” of American Adventures

Droughtlander is still lasting for quite a bit longer, as Outlander won’t return for Season 4 on Starz until November, but every additional snippet we get helps! The now-American adventures (in North Carolina) of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be very different from what we’ve experienced with the show before, but the themes will certainly be familiar. The trailer released today (during an event for Heughan’s new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me) teases plenty of adventures, mystery, and time-traveling for the duo, as well as some acknowledgement that they are indeed aging a bit (silver hair for Claire! Which she seems to more or less immediately dye). But, their chemistry is as steamy as ever, of course (although anything named “Riverrun” makes me a little nervous, as a Game of Thrones reader).

As fans will know, the series has been renewed through Season 6, but in case you missed it, our own Steve Weintraub spoke with Diana Gabaldon recently about the new season and some of her favorite things.

