‘Outlander’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces “a Brave New World” of American Adventures

Droughtlander is still lasting for quite a bit longer, as Outlander won’t return for Season 4 on Starz until November, but every additional snippet we get helps! The now-American adventures (in North Carolina) of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be very different from what we’ve experienced with the show before, but the themes will certainly be familiar. The trailer released today (during an event for Heughan’s new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me) teases plenty of adventures, mystery, and time-traveling for the duo, as well as some acknowledgement that they are indeed aging a bit (silver hair for Claire! Which she seems to more or less immediately dye). But, their chemistry is as steamy as ever, of course (although anything named “Riverrun” makes me a little nervous, as a Game of Thrones reader).
As fans will know, the series has been renewed through Season 6, but in case you missed it, our own Steve Weintraub spoke with Diana Gabaldon recently about the new season and some of her favorite things.
Check out the new trailer below:
Here is the official season synopsis:
The fourth season of “Outlander” will include 13 episodes based upon Drums of Autumn, the fourth of the eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. The upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan) in America and will premiere this November 2018 on Starz. Additionally, the series has been renewed for two more seasons, taking it through season six. The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list