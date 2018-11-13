‘Outlaw King’ Cast on Working with a Director That Doesn’t Call Cut

0

With Outlaw King now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to sit down with Billy Howle and Tony Curran to talk about the making of director David Mackenzie’s (Hell or High Water) historical epic. During the interview, they talked about what it was like working for a director that uses multiple cameras when you’re not sure where they are on set, how Mackenzie wanted to make a film authentic to the period but also allowed the actors to be spontaneous, and a lot more.

Based on a true story, Outlaw King stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a man who transformed from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I’s occupation of medieval Scotland. Robert claims the Scottish crown, assembles an army, and stands up to the tyranny of their English overlord and his unstable son, the Prince of Wales. Outlaw King also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Billy Howle, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell.

What was it like working with a director that uses four or five cameras and does extremely long takes?

How the actors didn’t sometimes know where the cameras were.

How they didn’t treat the script as the final word and were allowed to improvise.

