Chris Pine & Aaron Taylor-Johnson on How Making ‘Outlaw King’ Was Like Documentary Filmmaking

With Outlaw King arriving on Netflix this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to talk about the making of director David Mackenzie’s (Hell or High Water) historical epic. During the interview, they talked about what it was like working for a director that uses multiple cameras when you’re not sure where they are on set, how Mackenzie wanted to make a film authentic to the period but also allowed the actors to be spontaneous, why Robert the Bruce was a very complex character, how Mackenzie flipped the Hollywood tropes in the film, and more.

Based on a true story, Outlaw King stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a man who transformed from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I’s occupation of medieval Scotland. Robert claims the Scottish crown, assembles an army, and stands up to the tyranny of their English overlord and his unstable son, the Prince of Wales. Outlaw King also stars Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Billy Howle, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Outlaw King arrives in theaters and starts streaming on Netflix November 9th.

Finally, if you missed my interview with Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tony Curran, Billy Howle and David Mackenzie at TIFF where we went in depth about the incredible tracking shot that opens the film, click here.

Chris Pin & Aaron Taylor-Johnson

What is it like working for a director that does very long takes and uses four or five cameras?

How David Mackenzie wanted to make a film authentic to the period but also allow the actors to be spontaneous.

Chris Pine talks about how Robert the Bruce was a very complex character.

Here is the official synopsis for Outlaw King: