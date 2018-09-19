‘Outlaw King’: David Mackenzie, Chris Pine, and More on the Incredible Opening Tracking Shot

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Outlaw King. Directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and based on a true story, the film stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a man who transformed from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I’s occupation of medieval Scotland. Robert claims the Scottish crown, assembles an army, and stands up to the tyranny of their English overlord and his unstable son, the Prince of Wales. Outlaw King also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Billy Howle, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell.

Shortly after seeing the film, Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tony Curran, Billy Howle and director David Mackenzie came into the Collider studio at TIFF. While there were many things I wanted to talk about, I knew I was going to start the interview with one specific question: how did they pull off the long, unbroken tracking shot at the start of the film? The movie opens with an almost nine-minute tracking shot that goes in and out of tents, features a sword fight, and a few other surprises. It’s a hell of an opening that pulls you right into the world and never slows down. In addition to revealing how they pulled off this incredible shot, they talked about how they prepared for the gritty realism depicted in the film and what it was like filming the massive final battle (which is also extremely well done).

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Outlaw King arrives in theaters and starts streaming on Netflix November 9th.

Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tony Curran, Billy Howle and David Mackenzie:

How they pulled off the long, unbroken opening shot.

How the actors reacted to being in this long, unbroken shot.

Preparing for the gritty realism depicted in the movie.

Preparing for the massive final battle, how long it took to shoot, and bringing it to life.

