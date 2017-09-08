First Look at Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in Netflix Film ‘Outlaw King’

0

Filming has begun on the Netflix original film Outlaw King, and our first look at Chris Pine as historical figure Robert the Bruce has arrived. The film reunites Pine with his Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, who co-wrote Outlaw King with Bash Doran, James MacInnes, Mark Bomback, and David Harrower and, while certainly weighing a number of projects in the wake of Hell or High Water’s success, opted to get this Scottish epic made first.

The epic period drama chronicles the historic year in which Robert the Bruce fought to regain control having been crowned King of Scots, only to be defeated in a surprise attack and made an outlaw by the English King and his occupying forces. Pine is joined in the cast by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, and Billy Howle, and Mackenzie had this to say about the project and cast in a statement:

“I am also delighted that Chris Pine, with whom I had a great time on our last film, has joined our Scottish and international cast and crew including the excellent Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the exciting emerging talent of Florence Pugh and Billy Howle. I know Chris will bring intensity and flair to Robert the Bruce and his struggle to take back his country, being crowned King of Scots, then suffering a disastrous defeat and left on the run with just a handful of supporters only to claw his way, with bravery and cunning, back to victory. This was an early form of guerilla warfare against the might of a vastly bigger better resourced enemy and is one of the great comeback stories of history.”

Filing is taking place in historical locations in Scotland, including the last known resting place of Robert the Bruce’s remains. Check out the debut image below. The film is slated to hit Netflix in 2018.