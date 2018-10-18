‘Outlaw King’ Poster Shows a Steely-Eyed Chris Pine

0

Almost everything I had read or heard about Outlaw King sounds absolutely insane, and I’m pretty excited for the brute-force Scottishness of it all. But for now, if you want a wee taste of it, you can check out a new poster that Netflix has released for the film, which comes from Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie. As we wrote when the trailer was release, “based on a true story, the film stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a man who transformed from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I’s occupation of medieval Scotland. Robert claims the Scottish crown, assembles an army, and stands up to the tyranny of their English overlord and his son, the Prince of Wales.”

Though our own Matt Goldberg was less than thrilled with the epic when he viewed it at TIFF, the sheer madness of it still holds a general interest for me, especially when it comes to Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s deranged lieutenant James Douglas. (The film has also gone through some changes since then). And if it’s not all that we hope, well, we still have Outlander and Bards Tale IV!

Check out the Outlaw King poster below (click to embiggen). Scripted by Mackenzie, Bash Doran, James MacInnes, Mark Bomback, and David Harrower, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell. Outlaw King will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on November 9th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Outlaw King: