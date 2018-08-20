First ‘Outlaw King’ Trailer Reveals Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in Netflix Film

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming historical epic Outlaw King, from Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie. Based on a true story, the film stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a man who transformed from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I’s occupation of medieval Scotland. Robert claims the Scottish crown, assembles an army, and stands up to the tyranny of their English overlord and his son, the Prince of Wales.

It’s been a long time since films like Braveheart, Gladiator, and The Patriot ruled the box office, but Outlaw King looks to be a historical epic very much in their mold. Gritty, grand, and oh-so-rousing. Pine’s a swell actor and I’m excited to see him tackle a role as different as this one, and the supporting cast looks pretty terrific as well.

And then there’s Mackenzie, the Scottish filmmaker who made waves with his film Starred Up, then teamed up with Pine for the Oscar-nominated Western Hell or High Water. Outlaw King is a very different kind of film for Mackenzie, but he appears to have a very strong handle on this expanded scope and story. I can’t wait to see this one at TIFF next month, where it will have its world premiere as the opening night film on September 6th—so look for a review on Collider shortly thereafter.

Check out the Outlaw King trailer below. Scripted by Mackenzie, Bash Doran, James MacInnes, Mark Bomback, and David Harrower, the film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell. Outlaw King will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on November 9th.