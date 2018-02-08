‘Outside In’ Trailer: Edie Falco Falls for an Ex-Con in Lynn Shelton’s New Drama

0

The Orchard has released the first trailer and poster for Humpday and Your Sister’s Sister filmmaker Lynn Shelton’s new drama Outside In. Written by Shelton and Jay Duplass, the film stars Edie Falco as a mother and wife whose advocacy for one of her former students now in prison (Duplass) grants him early parole. The man attempts to move back into the real world with her and her family’s help, but it becomes clear that his relationship with his former teacher is more than friendship.

This looks to be a very intimate and character-driven drama, which is something Shelton’s quite good at. Her last film, Laggies, saw her navigating more comedic territory to somewhat mixed results, after which she directed episodes of shows like The Good Place, Casual, Fresh Off the Boat, and GLOW. But now she’s back with a new film, and it looks pretty engaging if you’re into quiet but deep character studies. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall and received positive reviews, so that’s certainly a good sign.

Check out the Outside In trailer below. The film also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Schwartz. Outside In will be released in theaters on March 30th and on all digital platforms on April 3rd.