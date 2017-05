0

-

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, May 3, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

Overlook Film Festival recap

Alien: Covenant prologue released

M. Night Shyamalan announces Glass

David Fincher to direct World War Z 2?

What’s in the Box?!: MTV’s Scream season 3 to reboot the series

Jump Scares: Blumhouse announces Firestarter remake