The Best of The Overlook Film Festival 2019

I had the pleasure of attending The Overlook Film Festival this weekend and while the experience required some serious recovery time, it’s for the best possible reasons. Not only does the festival have a stacked film line-up, but the Overlook team also curates wonderful immersive programming and gives attendees a multitude of opportunities to celebrate the horror community with evening events and parties. Not to mention, this year’s festival was held in America’s most haunted city, New Orleans, offering up more than enough reasons to soak up the scene until the early hours of the morning.

It’s a festival of minimal sleep but that means more time to tick off items on the “Overlook to-do list!” Initially, I was aiming to bring you a list of my five favorite films from the festival, but after being wowed by certain events on the immersive line-up, I had to change the approach to include those experiences as well. So, simply put, here are my five favorite things from the Overlook Film Festival 2019: