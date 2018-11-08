‘Overlord’ Stars Iain De Caestecker, Wyatt Russell & John Magaro on Their Bonkers WWII Horror

0

With October behind us, It’s officially awards contender and holiday season, but fortunately for genre fans, Bad Robot is delivering some mutant Nazi insanity with the World War II horror movie Overlord. Directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), the action-packed genre mashup follows a troupe of US soldiers on a mission to destroy a radio transmitter in time to save D-Day. But when they land behind enemy lines in a small French town, the soldiers don’t just find your average evil Nazis, they discover a church full of hideous human experiments and undead monsters.

I caught Overlord at the word premiere at Fantastic Fest back in September and the following day, I sat down with cast members Wyatt Russell, Iain De Caestecker and John Magaro to chat about the film. They discussed working with J.J. Abrams and the Bad Robot mystery box, their most challenging moments on set and highlight moments in the film, shooting the outstanding aerial action sequence, and much more. Watch what they had to say in the video above and find a breakdown of what we discussed in the index below.

Wyatt Russell, Iaian De Caestecker and John Magaro:

What was it like to film the explosive opening action scene?

What does it add to have practical elements on set?

What’s it like working with Bad Robot’s notorious secrecy?

Is it true that you should never work with kids or animals?

Did Russell enjoy taking on a new kind of role as the grizzled hero?

De Caestecker has a laugh about a moment of his performance that didn’t make the film.

Here’s the official synopsis for Overlord: