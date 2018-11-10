Jovan Adepo and Mathilde Ollivier on ‘Overlord’ & Training to Fight Nazi Zombies

0

Forget the aliens and giant monsters, for their latest blockbuster, Bad Robot is leaning into the histories of horror (with a genre infusion), with the Nazi zombie action-horror Overlord. Directed by Julius Avery, the film stars Jovan Adepo as Boyce, a soldier tasked with bringing down a Nazi radio tower in time to save D-Day. When he lands in a small French town, he meets a local young woman named Chloe (Mathilde Ollivier) who helps him and his men hide out from the Nazi menace. But these aren’t your average Nazis — they’re hiding hideous biological experiments, including undead mutants, and before long, Boyce and Chloe find themselves in the midst of an all-out monster mash.

Overlord arrives in theaters nationwide this weekend, but back in September I had the opportunity to chat with Adepo and Ollivier after the film world premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. We talked about how they trained for the film’s intense action sequences, what it was like to shoot the opening aerial battle, working with the scene-stealing child actor who plays Ollivier’s little brother, working with the Bad Robot mystery box, and more. You can watch what they had to say in the video player above, and below you’ll find and index of what we talked about.

Jovan Adepo and Mathilde Ollivier:

How did they get the shot of Jovan parachuting out of the plane in the opening scene?

Ollivier talks about learning how to wield a flamethrower.

Talk about the practical effects and having something real to work with on set.

Talk about the intense secrecy surrounding the project and the Cloverfield rumors.

What was it like working with the scene-stealing young actor who plays Olliver’s brother?

Do they think the ending sets up a sequel?

Here’s the official synopsis for Overlord: