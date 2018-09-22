New ‘Overlord’ Images and Synopsis Reveal More of Bad Robot’s WWII-Set Horror

0

We’re still a few months out from the bonkers-looking WWII-set horror flick Overlord—which is definitely not a Cloverfield movie, or so we’re told—but Paramount and Bad Robot released a whole bunch of new photos and a synopsis that shed a little more light on this dark thriller. These batch of images gel with the over-the-top insanity promised by that first AC/DC-set trailer, with a troupe of American paratroopers crash-landing in a Nazi-occupied France that is 100% more horrifically mutated than they could have imagined.

The J.J. Abrams-produced feature is directed by Julius Avery and written by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith.

Overlord premieres November 9th, and stars Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Dominic Applewhite (The King’s Speech), Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Iain de Caestecker (Marvel’s AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.), John Magaro (The Big Short), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes of Francois Jane), and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo).

Here’s the official synopsis:

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.

