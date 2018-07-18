Facebook Messenger

First ‘Overlord’ Trailer Reveals Bad Robot’s WWII-Set Supernatural Thriller

July 18, 2018

overlord-trailer-spliceAt last, the first trailer for the mysterious Overlord has arrived. The movie, from Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot, follows a group of U.S. paratroopers who stumble across a Nazi experimentation of supernatural forces meant to fight the Allies. The film is directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), from a screenplay by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant).

As with any J.J.-produced joint, the trailer comes with a significant amount of “awhaaa?” attached to it. While it doesn’t appear to be a new Cloverfield entry—although you really can’t be sure until the end credits roll—we’re definitely dealing in the supernaturally bizarre here. There are some incredibly macabre body-horror shots that wouldn’t look too out of place in John Carpenter‘s The Thing, and poor Pilou Asbæk doesn’t seem to be faring well, what with the half-blown off face and all that. (Actually, he’s…grinning? Which is both unnerving and dope.)

Overall, this thing looks bonkers, and I’m personally here for every spooky, flame-throwin’ second of it. I’m a simple horror lover; set a trailer to AC/DC and throw in some Bokeem Woodbine and I’m sold. Truly, a movie about a rag-tag group of American soldiers machine-gunning a bunch of Nazi laboratory monsters is the movie we need right now. Bring the whole family. (Do not bring the whole family.)

Check out the first footage of this R-rated feature below — Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Jacob Anderson, Iain De Caestecker, John Magaro, Wyatt Russell, and Bokeem Woodbine, and is set to debut October 26th.

