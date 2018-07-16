Here’s What’s Going on with ‘Overwatch’ at San Diego Comic-Con This Year

0

The fine folks at Blizzard have revealed details about what Overwatch fans can expect at San Diego Comic-Con this year. In terms of panels, there will be a panel called “Behind the Scenes of Overwatch’s Newest Hero” on Friday, July 20th from 3:15-4:15pm PT in Room 6BCF (Upper Level). There, game developers Michael Chu (lead writer), Arnold Tsang (assistant art director), Geoffrey Garnett (senior sound designer), and Geoff Goodman (principal game designer) will give a behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch’s newest hero Hammond, aka Wrecking Ball.

Indeed, as previously revealed the new Overwatch hero is a hamster in a giant mech, and he looks adorable. In addition to sharing details about the creative process, the developers will also participate in a Q&A with fans in attendance at the panel.

But that’s not all! Overwatch fans can also look forward to several exclusive items available at the Blizzard booth (Booth #140), including a new Wrecking Ball t-shirt, exclusive Cute But Deadly and Funko POP! Figurines, and new Tokidoki attire and accessories. Even more Blizzard exclusives will be announced soon.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will be an “Overwatch Payload Tour” July 18th through the 22nd at the Omni Hotel Floor 4 Grand Ballroom. In this activation, folks can choose from a selection of Overwatch prop weapons, step into a 360 degree rotating stage that transforms into an Overwatch map, and share a video of the experience. Each participant will receive an exclusive Overwatch pin.

Additionally, there will be a GameStop Grillmaster 76 Cosplayer Photo Op from Henchman Studios throughout SDCC on the floor and at the Payload Tour. So if you’re going to be in San Diego for Comic-Con this year and you’re an Overwatch fan, you’re going to find plenty to do.